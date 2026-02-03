Opinion - Southeast county in Utah has a radioactive target on its back

Grand County, in southeast Utah, experienced a uranium boom during the Cold War, leaving behind many health crises. Since then, the county’s Moab area has become an international destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Now, that economy is threatened because the federal Energy Department has targeted Grand County as the perfect place to store highly reactive nuclear waste, writes Zak Podmore, who lives in the area.

What’s alarming is that the Biden administration awarded $2 million to two, pro-nuclear groups in California, including Mothers for Nuclear, to help persuade Utah locals that nuclear waste is not only safe but also the basis for something it calls “nuclear tourism.”