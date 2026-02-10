Opinion - Must water be enhanced and encased in plastic?

Slim Woodruff has an ax to grind when it comes to bottled water that has been treated with a myriad of flavors, mined from halfway across the world, or that boasts of being “pure” and “natural.”

"A character in the book True Grit proclaimed that he once drank water from a muddy hoof print and was glad to get it. While I might not go that far,” Woodruff writes, "I have drunk from a lot of questionable sources, and I’m still here to tell the tale. You might want to try the tap.”