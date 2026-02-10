© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
Opinion - Must water be enhanced and encased in plastic?

Published February 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM MST
Shea Vance
According to the Container Recycling Institute, 70% of all plastic bottles wind up in landfills, the ocean, or littering the landscape.

Slim Woodruff has an ax to grind when it comes to bottled water that has been treated with a myriad of flavors, mined from halfway across the world, or that boasts of being “pure” and “natural.”

"A character in the book True Grit proclaimed that he once drank water from a muddy hoof print and was glad to get it. While I might not go that far,” Woodruff writes, "I have drunk from a lot of questionable sources, and I’m still here to tell the tale. You might want to try the tap.”

