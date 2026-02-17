Opinion - Corner crossers need lawmakers to step up

State representatives from Wyoming and Montana are pushing to enshrine corner crossing into law and effectively open up millions of acres of public land across the country. With courts offering only partial clarity and some state leaders insisting corner crossing is still illegal, the writers, Karlee Provenza and Joshua Seckinger, are calling for state legislation to explicitly protect public access.

They warn that without such action, the West will become divided into exclusive landscapes for the rich and diminished opportunities for everyone else, undermining longstanding traditions of hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation for working families.