Opinion - On their own, wolves walk into Washington state

Not waiting for an invitation from biologists who would trap, transport and then release them, Canadian wolves in 2008 trotted across the border into the state of Washington — all because they liked the territory.

Writer Mitch Friedman tells the story of how that spontaneous recolonization has been a firm success, thanks to the state and an environmental nonprofit paying for deterrence. The most successful tactic has been paying range riders to block wolves from a rancher’s cattle.

But Friedman says the story isn’t over: Facing a tight budget, Washington halved its wolf funding in 2025, and there are now fewer riders and angrier ranchers.