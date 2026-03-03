© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
Opinion - A Utah monument comes under attack—again

Published March 3, 2026 at 8:00 AM MST
A hiker at the Grand Staircase-Escalante Monument. Photo by Stephen Trimble.
A hiker at the Grand Staircase-Escalante Monument. Photo by Stephen Trimble.

Utah Republican Congresswoman Celeste Maloy wants to discard a collaborative plan for managing the Grand Staircase-Escalante Monument. This end run against a plan that was inclusive and two years in the making, writes Stephen Trimble, would leave much of the monument unprotected from extractive industry and off-road vehicles.

It would also set a precedent here and across the nation that could upend public lands protection for years, Trimble adds. Even the deeply conservative Mountain States Legal Foundation said it fears a “Wild West” for land-use planning if Congress acts on Maloy’s radical approach.

