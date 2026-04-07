Opinion - Montana needs a future that includes bison

It’s just by chance that any bison survived a ruthless slaughter of the 1880s, but over the last 50 years, a few thousand buffalo have painstakingly been brought back by federal and state agencies and Western tribes.

But in Montana, write two Montana state legislators, Governor Greg Pianoforte is doing everything he can to pressure the Bureau of Land Management to reverse earlier, positive bison decisions.

State Legislators Tyson Running Wolf and Tom France write that the BLM has terminated grazing permits that have been lawfully held for buffalo for years

They add that the Coalition of Large Tribes, advocating for more than 50 tribal nations, has filed a formal protest of the BLM’s unprecedented decision, warning that "if bison managed for conservation can be excluded from federal lands, decades of collaborative progress will be jeopardized."