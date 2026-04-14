Opinion - The real reason ICE agents wear masks

Officers of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) don’t wear masks because their job is risky, writes Benjamin James Waddell. He points out that statistically, teachers have much riskier, life-threatening jobs: “ICE agents wear masks to instill fear while shielding themselves from the public they are supposedly protecting."

When armed law enforcement officers can be clearly identified, Waddel says, they are more likely to act with humility, as they know that their actions are subject to public scrutiny and the law.

Waddell applauds Denver’s recent decision to prohibit ICE agents from wearing masks while detaining people, calling it an important step in protecting the city’s residents. “The rest of Colorado — and the nation for that matter — should follow suit."