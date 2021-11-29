2018 Midterm Election

-
Analysis of Blue Wave in Colorado: voters were conservative on ballot issuesTrump Administration cuts could impact SNAP beneficiaries in ColoradoRecord…
-
The Purple State Update with the Colorado SunMidterm election highlites divide between two different visions of ColoradoCampaign finance amendment fails,…
-
Democrats send Jason Crow to Washington, help swing HouseRegion 10 pilot program offers prescription drug awareness campaignState voters deny measures to…
-
Ride sharing services offering discounts today for votersWestern Slope Resources ReportingRanchers, conservationists have new ideas about saving…
-
KVNF News examines three of the ballot measures that have local impact in Delta County. Ballot questions 7E and 7F would create a special taxation…
-
Local bowhunter pleads to wildlife violationsAmendment X causes apprehension among local hemp farmersRepublicans statewide lead in returned ballots so…
-
Delta County Commissioner District 1 candidates Republican Mike Lane and Democrat Dick Gilmore discuss Delta's economic future, oil and development and…
-
Political consultant Joel Dyar talks with Ali Lightfoot about trends in politics regionally and nationally, and discusses notable Colorado candidates and…