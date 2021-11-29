© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Ali LIghtfoot

    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Steve Poltz
    Nashville-based musician Steve Poltz stopped by the KVNF studios to talk with Ali Lightfoot and play some songs from his new album Shine On. Steve clues…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Valerie June
    KVNF's Ali Lightfoot and musician Valerie June have a cosmic conversation about serendipidy, poetry and obscurity at the 2018 Telluride Blues and Brew…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Son Little
    Rhythm and Blues artist Son Little talks with Ali Lightfoot about working with Mavis Staples, his first love song and his dream of starting a band made up…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Regina Spektor
    KVNF speaks with Regina Spektor at the 2018 Rocky Mountain Folks Festival. Regina talks about the different approaches to studying music in the US and…
    COMMUNITY
    Local Motion: A Conversation About Guns, Part 1
    A local gun control activist, gun enthusiast, school official, parents and a Columbine survivor weigh in on the issue of gun control, gun safety and…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Miles Mosley
    With his bold and innovative style, LA born musician Miles Mosley has been described as the "Jimi Hendrix of the upright bass." In addition to his solo…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Ryan Bingham
    This award winning songwriter and master guitarist sat down to chat with Ali Lightfoot before his sold out show at Belly Up in Aspen.
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Nathaniel Rateliff
    Nathaniel Rateliff talks about his new album and why it's full of lighthearted songs on dark topics. Plus- he shares stories about his Tonight Show…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Zach Deputy
    Zach Deputy is a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter based in Savannah, GA and best known for his live looping shows. He describes his style as…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Patrick Sweany
    Musician Patrick Sweany packs a serious punch combining old school blues, rock, soul, country and folk. KVNF's Ali Lightfoot spoke with the musician after…
