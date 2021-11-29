-
Most of us are probably familiar with the massive asteroid that impacted Earth near Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula some 65 million years ago. This asteroid,…
-
Likely you have heard of the asteroid belt, that planetary graveyard between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, where numerous space rocks revolve around the…
-
When most people think of astronomy, they think of planets and galaxies that are far, far away. But one can experience astronomy right here on Earth.…
-
On June 13, 2010 a bright fireball streaked across the sky over Australia. Was this a meteor or an errant piece of space junk burning up in Earth’s…
-
In 2016 NASA launched the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft toward an asteroid named Bennu, a 1,700-ft-wide body that orbits the Sun near Earth’s orbit. OSIRIS-REx…
-
Mid December nights are cold and often snowy on the Western Slope. But, here’s an observing challenge: Catch the peak of this year’s Geminid Meteor Shower…
-
Some say that we now live in the golden age of solar system exploration. In 2016 there are more than 15 active, interplanetary probes from the U.S.,…
-
September 8th marked the beginning of NASA’s launch window for OSIRIS-Rex, a mission to study an asteroid called Bennu and return a sample of the…