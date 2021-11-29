Astronomy Festival

-
Friday June 21st marks this year’s summer solstice. The word “solstice” comes from the Latin words “sol,” meaning ‘sun,’ and “stitium,” meaning ‘stopped.’…
What value can be found in a truly dark, star-speckled sky? Simply put, there is no universal answer.Artists attempt to capture the night’s wild beauty in…
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the word “festival” as “a special time or event when people gather to celebrate something.” In Colorado we love our…
The New Year is well upon us. This is always a good time to reflect on the year gone by and look to the new adventure that is about to begin. By now…
Spring is quickly shifting into summer. For us at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, this means that the busiest visitation days of the year are…
Light PollutionThose of us that live on the Western Slope are no stranger to spectacular scenery. The jagged peaks, chiseled canyons, and expansive…