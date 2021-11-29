August 2014

-
Pickin' In the Park Concert Series, Week 4 - Baskery, with opening act The Broke Down Van Jazz Band (aka Jon Hickam & Lindsay "Laser Kid" Kotowich)The…
Pickin' In the Park Concert Series, Week 3 - The Drew Emmitt Band with Simpler Times BluegrassDrew Emmitt is a mandolinist, guitarist, fiddle player,…
Pickin' In the Park Concert Series, Week 2 - Miss Tess & The Talkbacks with Kipori WoodsThe Brooklyn-based singer and her band make grooving modern…
Pickin' In the Park Concert Series, Week 1 - Shinyribs, with opening act Locust Honey After 18 years of good times and hard travelin’ with The Gourds,…