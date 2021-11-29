Aurora shooting

-
The Colorado jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on his sentence. All jurors would have had to agree for Holmes to be sentenced to death for the killings of 12 people in a 2012 shooting spree.
Convicted of first-degree murder, James Holmes faces either a lifetime prison sentence or execution for a Colorado shooting rampage.
The jury, which heard nearly three months of testimony in the case, deliberated for a day and a half before arriving at a decision. Holmes had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Attorneys for James Holmes argue he was insane at the time of the 2012 attack that killed 12 people. Prosecutors, who are seeking the death penalty, say he knew the difference between right and wrong.
The trial could come down to whether James Holmes was sane during the shooting. A court-appointed psychiatrist told jurors he was. But experts hired by the defense are expected to say the opposite.
James Holmes' legal team admits he was behind the massacre that killed 12 people in Aurora, Colo., nearly three years ago. Two key questions remain: Was Holmes insane, and should he be put to death?
In response to the 2012 theater killings, Colorado added clinics, hotlines and mobile units to support early crisis prevention. At the heart of the initiative are 13 walk-in crisis centers.
