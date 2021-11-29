© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Bamboo Room

  • BirdsofPlay3_lg.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin' Music - Birds of Play
    Jeff Reynolds
    ,
    Birds of Play is a musical collaboration born from a mutual love of desert canyons, raging rivers, rocky mountaintops, and juice picnics. These…
  • davidstarrpic.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: David Starr
    Americana singer-songwriter, David Starr talks with KVNF and shares the inspirations behind his upcoming album 'Beauty and Ruin'. Starr performs an…
  • 4Z9A95992.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Ley Line
    Austin based multilingual band Ley Line stopped by KVNF to talk with Kori Stanton about their musical journey, how they found each other and also…
  • 3hattrio.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin' Music: 3hattrio
    Jeff Reynolds
    ,
    3hattrio (three hat trio) plays American Desert Music. Their aim is to create a new music which responds to the natural world of their sacred homeland…
  • Bros_Comatose_Snow.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin' Music: The Brothers Comatose
    Jeff Reynolds
    ,
    The Brothers Comatose, a southwestern-tinged, rowdy stringband from San Francisco, dropped by the KVNF Bamboo Room the day after their recent engagement…