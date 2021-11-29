-
I-70 thru Glenwood Canyon fully openPeabody announces bankruptcy, sale to Bowie falls throughColorado schools slow to allow medical marijuana, lawmakers…
-
Another coal mine will shut down in Western Colorado. Bowie Resource Partners is idling the Bowie #2 Mine near Paonia. In a release, the company cites the…
-
Shutdown of Bowie #2 mine brings more loss to a struggling Delta CountyAnother man in San Miguel County dies from a self-inflicted gunshot woundEmpty…
-
Cedaredge waits 2 years for federal response to a lost letterCMU to offer surgical tech degreeBowie Resource Partners buys up three new minesA look at the…
-
Bowie announces further layoffs at mine near PaoniaCity of Delta Police Chief resignsHalliburton ordered to pay $18 Million in back wagesLt. Governor,…
-
A coal mine near Paonia is laying off more workers.Bowie Resource Partners announced on Tuesday that it's eliminating nearly 100 jobs at the Bowie #2…
-
Lawsuit looks to stop expansion at Bowie #2 coal mineEconomy good, but slowing downCDOT tries to tackle animal collisionsJudge rules cuts to school…
-
Bowie Resource Partners laid off 150 people at its Bowie #2 mine near Paonia. The company announced the layoffs through a press release. In the statement,…
-
Bowie Resource Partners says it has eliminated 150 jobs at the Bowie #2 coal mine near Paonia.Editor's Note: This piece has been updated for clarity. In a…