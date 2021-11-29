Chemicals Illegally Dumped

-
NewscastInfectious bacteria found in MontroseStorms bring damage to areaResults from last month’s illegal chemical dumping near PaoniaWoman near…
-
Early last month, chemicals were illegally dumped in an irrigation ditch outside Paonia. The Delta County Sheriff’s Department said that the dumping of…
-
Over the Fourth of July weekend someone illegal dumped an unknown substance into an irrigation ditch outside of Paonia, according to the Delta County…
-
NewscastBoulder given OK to keep issuing same sex marriage licensesMoose dangers close park trailsIllegal dumping of mysterious chemicals outside of…