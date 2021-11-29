-
Focusing on long-acting contraception, such as IUDs and hormonal implants, proved to be a big success in reducing unplanned pregnancies and abortions. But political backing has been hard to come by.
Despite state lawmakers failing to pass a bill to fund the effort, a program to provide long acting reversible birth control to young, low-income women...
In the '50s, four people collaborated to create a pill so women could enjoy sex. They fibbed about their motivations and skirted the law. Jonathan Eig details the history in The Birth of the Pill.
The Supreme Court ruled that many businesses would not have to pay for health insurance that covered contraceptives if they objected on religious grounds.