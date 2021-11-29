© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Denver Band

  • 5a04d0e092745.image_.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: The Copper Children
    Zea Stallings from Denver band The Copper Children talks with KVNF on his way to play Cohere Gathering 2021. Stallings shares some backstory on their 2019…
  • magic_beans_slice_of_life_2021_photo_credit_tara_gracer_0.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Magic Beans
    Denver based Americana/funk band Magic Beans gives 'Talkin Music' a sneak peak of their upcoming album "Slice of Life." The new record drops on Friday,…
  • ghosttapes.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Ghost Tapes
    Ghost Tapes is a modern soul, funk and R&B band out of Denver, CO. On their second full album, FIG, the band explores themes of stuggle, death, rebirth…
  • DSC_4945.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Grim & Darling
    Denver based folk/hip-hop/electronic duo Grim & Darling talk with KVNF about their recent album release "Three." After a little break Colorado musicians…
  • CITRA.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: CITRA
    Denver rock band CITRA talks with KVNF about their newest singles from 2020 and how music has been helping the band get through the pandemic. CITRA is…
  • buff.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Float Like A Buffalo
    Denver based band Float Like A Buffalo calls into KVNF to talk with Kori Stanton about the band's music, dance moves, and what the future holds for the…
  • blackcanyon.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Black Canyon
    Denver based band Black Canyon talks with KVNF's Kori Stanton about the inspirations behind their upcoming album which features experimental sounds and a…
  • ordinary_0.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: The Ordinary Two
    Denver based duo, The Ordinary Two stops by KVNF to chat with Kori Stanton before their concert at The Creamery Arts Center in Hotchkiss, CO. Two duo…
  • taylorscott.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Taylor Scott
    Taylor Scott, Denver based international touring guitarist and singer/songwriter stopped by KVNF to talk with Kori Stanton about his new album All We…