Zea Stallings from Denver band The Copper Children talks with KVNF on his way to play Cohere Gathering 2021. Stallings shares some backstory on their 2019…
Denver based Americana/funk band Magic Beans gives 'Talkin Music' a sneak peak of their upcoming album "Slice of Life." The new record drops on Friday,…
Ghost Tapes is a modern soul, funk and R&B band out of Denver, CO. On their second full album, FIG, the band explores themes of stuggle, death, rebirth…
Denver based folk/hip-hop/electronic duo Grim & Darling talk with KVNF about their recent album release "Three." After a little break Colorado musicians…
Denver rock band CITRA talks with KVNF about their newest singles from 2020 and how music has been helping the band get through the pandemic. CITRA is…
Denver based band Float Like A Buffalo calls into KVNF to talk with Kori Stanton about the band's music, dance moves, and what the future holds for the…
Denver based band Black Canyon talks with KVNF's Kori Stanton about the inspirations behind their upcoming album which features experimental sounds and a…
Denver based duo, The Ordinary Two stops by KVNF to chat with Kori Stanton before their concert at The Creamery Arts Center in Hotchkiss, CO. Two duo…
Taylor Scott, Denver based international touring guitarist and singer/songwriter stopped by KVNF to talk with Kori Stanton about his new album All We…