Denver musician

  • johstatz.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: John Statz
    John Statz is a Denver based singer-songwriter who moves between folk and Americana. John caught up with KVNF's Kori Stanton and shared several songs off…
  • andysydow.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Andy Sydow
    Americana, rock, folk, singer-songwriter Andy Sydow talks with KVNF from his home studio in Denver. Sydow's EP "Time. Love. Everywhere." drops on April…
  • screenshot_2021-03-05_ladygang___ladygangmusic______instagram_photos_and_videos.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Lady Gang
    Denver musician and loop artist Lady Gang AKA Jen Korte chats with 'Talkin Music' host Kori Stanton about her brand new album Full Throttle.
  • 15bbec7c-1b20-4202-b1f5-f967c9b43e09_1_.png
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Kaitlyn Williams
    Denver based pop singer-songwriter Kaitlyn Williams talks with KVNF and shares some of her 2020 releases including a world debut of her brand new song…