Department of the Interior

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland delivers an address at Alcatraz Island off the coast of San Francisco, California, on the 52nd anniversary of its…
Western Slope Resources ReportingDurango group wants to lower solar costs by eliminating installation feesConservationists buy famous Fisher's Peak…
Hotchkiss will vote on marijuana in AprilU.S. Dept. of Interior halts future coal leases for 3 yearsSchool enrollment in Delta County continues to…
The change won't affect existing leases, which generated nearly $1.3 billion for the federal government's coal program last year.
The Interior Department said an unprecedented land conservation effort significantly reduced the threats to the greater sage grouse. At this time, the bird does not need to be listed as endangered.
A last-minute change to an indoor venue due to stormy weather couldn't keep folks away from a dedication ceremony Saturday for Colorado's newest...
The regulations, which go into effect in 90 days, establish safety measures for wells and for drilling companies to publicly disclose chemicals used in the process.
Under the Department of Interior’s Payment In Lieu of Taxes program Colorado communities will receive $34.5 million this year.Local governments can’t…