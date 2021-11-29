-
KVNF's Felix Belmont and Eric Goold speak with District 1 Commissioner Doug Atchley, whose term ends this year. Atchley talks about his experience serving…
KVNF's Felix Belmont and Commissioner Doug Atchley discuss how the county maintains its debt- free status and look into a new program that finances energy…
In the February 2016 edition of The Delta County Commissioners Report, Felix Belmont speaks with district 1 commissioner Doug Atchley.
Ali Lightfoot speaks with District 1 Commissioner Doug Atchley.