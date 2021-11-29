-
Now that recreational use of marijuana is legal in four states, law enforcement officials are looking for quicker ways to test drivers for excessive pot use. Entrepreneurs are taking on the challenge.
Families should rethink how seniors give up driving, researchers say. Figuring out transportation alternatives long ahead of time can help preserve independence and avoid painful confrontations.