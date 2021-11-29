Elk Creek Mine Layoffs

-
It’s been a rough season for the coal mines of the North Fork Valley. Last week, Oxbow’s Elk Creek Mine in Somerset laid off another 115 workers, bringing…
-
HeadlinesMore Layoffs as Coal Mine All But ShutteredKVNF Youth Reporters Tackle Energy IssuesAli Lightfoot on the Pass the Mic ProjectDecember Storm Could…
-
More coal miners in the North Fork Valley are being laid off. Oxbow Mining company, owned by billionaire Bill Koch, laid off more than a hundred more…
-
HeadlinesWinner of the Trip to Fiji Contest Drawn at KVNF Annual MeetingPaonia Voters to see Ballot Question on SidewalksColorado US Senators ask to Delay…