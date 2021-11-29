Endocrine Disruption Exchange (TEDX)

-
TEDX nonprofit in Paonia set to close at the end of NovemberProposition CC causing confusion among state senior citizensUtah tries new law allowing ATV,…
-
Last weekend, Theo Colborn passed away at the age of 87. She was the founder of TEDX in Paonia, and a leader in research into endocrine disruption. She…
-
Ali Lightfoot takes a look at the issue of plastic pollution from the mountains of Colorado to the middle of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Learn about…
-
Today on the program we talk with Aspen Public Radio's Elise Thatcher, who was recently in the North Fork Valley reporting on a mobile air quality…