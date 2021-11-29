Energy Boom

-
Students want to cash in on that growing job market. Those high paying jobs are also attracting petroleum engineering professors. So there are fewer professors to teach ballooning classes.
The United States has enough oil pipeline to wrap around the Earth more than a hundred times. But those 2.6 million miles of pipeline were built for a different era, and more pipelines — many more — will need to be built in the next 20 years to bring the system up to date. It has some big implications for the future of the nation's energy economy.