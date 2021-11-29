-
It takes water to produce electricity, but how much water varies a lot depending on the fuel source and the power generating technology.In Colorado,…
-
It’s been a rough season for the coal mines of the North Fork Valley. Last week, Oxbow’s Elk Creek Mine in Somerset laid off another 115 workers, bringing…
-
For the past few months, KVNF’s Programming Director Ali Lightfoot has been helping local kids produce radio stories as a part of our youth reporting…
-
HeadlinesMore Layoffs as Coal Mine All But ShutteredKVNF Youth Reporters Tackle Energy IssuesAli Lightfoot on the Pass the Mic ProjectDecember Storm Could…
-
More coal miners in the North Fork Valley are being laid off. Oxbow Mining company, owned by billionaire Bill Koch, laid off more than a hundred more…
-
Colorado’s Energy industry is continuing to make the case that hydraulic fracturing is safe and a critical part of the state’s economy.
-
Calling them ‘groundbreaking,’ Governor John Hickenlooper proposed new statewide air quality rules for oil and gas drilling Monday. The rules aim to...
-
Last Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency held a hearing in Denver on its upcoming carbon dioxide regulations for power plants.The EPA has…