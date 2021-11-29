environmental change

-
For this week’s iSeeChange report, we explore concerns about ditch lining in the area, and whether these manmade environmental changes (much like the…
-
Headlines:Colorado River ranked the No. 1 most endangered river in the countryUSGS studies detail methane concentrations in water south of…
-
iSeeChange is a participatory environmental reporting project led by Julia Kumari Drapkin at KVNF. It generates story topics from users' weather…
-
iSeeChange producer, Julia Kumari Drapkin, speaks with with local old timers Dallas and June Harding and others. Having lived and worked the land in the…