Clashes over grazing rights continue. Local sheriffs will give you an earful about how they believe environmental extremists have taken over federal agencies. But this is more than just a turf battle.
Cliven Bundy and many of his militia followers are now in jail, but some Western ranchers vow to continue defying the federal government when it comes to cattle grazing on public lands.
The Nevada rancher's arrest is a setback for his self-styled militia supporters and their anti-federal lands fight. The charges stem from a standoff with federal agents at his ranch in 2014.
As the state Legislature enters the home stretch, lawmakers recently debated a measure to study whether to transfer federal lands to the state. Another...