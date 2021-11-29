-
Delta County likely the first in state to repeal its own oil and gas regulationsControversial syphon of Colorado River water for St. George, Utah…
-
The Army has "separated" more than 22,000 soldiers for "misconduct" since 2009 — often without benefits — after they returned from war with mental health problems or brain injuries.
-
NewscastDelta Commissioners Support Protecting Some North Fork Lands From Oil & Gas DevelopmentCity Of Montrose Could Create Its Own Regional Dispatch…
-
Fort Carson is faring better than many as part of the Army's efforts to reduce overall troop numbers by 40,000. The Mountain Post will lose about 365...
-
The U.S. Department of Energy is piloting a program that trains military personnel for careers in the solar industry. The Reach for the Sun course is…
-
Governor John Hickenlooper spoke in support of Fort Carson Tuesday at a listening session in Colorado Springs. The forum comes as the Army looks to...