2020 was a challenging year for musicians but that didn't stop new music from coming out. 'Talkin Music' Host and Producer, Kori Stanton and News Director…
Gabrielle Louise graciously chose her local radio station KVNF, to PREMIERE her new music video for "Time" a track off of her newest release The Unending…
Americana, singer songwriter, Gabrielle Louise speaks with 'Talkin Music' host, Kori Stanton via phone about her new album "The Unending Alteration Of The…
Local singer-songwriter, Gabrielle Louise is recording a new album with her band and stopped by KVNF to chat with Kori Stanton. They talked about the…
Gabrielle Louise visits the KVNF studios to play some new music and talk about her latest CD "Live at Etown Hall," as well as her upcoming "Give Where You…
Gabrielle Louise is a nationally touring troubadour noted for her poignant lyrics and lush voice. Her music is anchored deeply in folk, but undeniably…