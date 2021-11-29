-
The Supreme Court debates same-sex marriage Tuesday. But in many states, a person can marry someone of the same gender and still be fired for being gay.
Colorado's new Republican Senate has majority flexed their muscles at the state capitol, using their power on the Joint Budget Committee to defund a...
The justices said today they will review restrictions on same-sex marriages in Ohio, Tennessee, Michigan and Kentucky. The case will be argued in April; a decision is expected by late June.
Bans on same-sex marriage in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee were confirmed by a federal court Thursday, reversing lower courts' decisions.
With the addition of Alaska, Arizona, Idaho, North Carolina, West Virginia and Wyoming, the federal government now recognizes same-sex marriage in 32 states and the capital.
Campaigning against gay marriage used to help Republicans win elections — but now GOP candidates in tight races are backing away from mentioning social issues on the stump.
The Supreme Court surprised many by refusing to weigh in on gay marriage Monday. And it prompted a question: What does this mean for same-sex couples in 20 states that still have a ban?
The court's refusal of all the petitions related to bans on same-sex marriage means that same-sex marriage will now be legal in 11 states where it had been banned.