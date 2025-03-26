-
An engaging interview with Grant Houston, the owner of the Lake City Silver World newspaper, about his decades-long career in journalism on the Western Slope.
For nearly thirty years, Railroad Car 211 transported people and goods to and from the remote mountain town of Lake City, until the service stopped in 1933. Now this important piece of regional transportation history is in Durango for restoration. Laura Palmisano takes us to the train workshop for an inside look at the repairs.
Lake City in Hinsdale County has seen an historic avalanche season followed by a runoff that threatens floods. For KVNF News, Laura Palmisano interviews…