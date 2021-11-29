Institute for Justice & Journalism

-
Saw Peter is Karen. That’s an ethnic group in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma. And for more than 100 Karen refugees in rural Delta, Colo., he’s the go-to…
-
As anyone who's ever taken a foreign language class knows, it’s hard to learn another language. For immigrants to this country, that challenge can affect…
-
Htoo Ler Moo was 7 years old when his family arrived in a refugee camp in Thailand.Before going to the camp, his family lived in a tiny village in…
-
This episode of Local Motion is a reporter's notebook from Atlanta. KVNF's Laura Palmisano traveled there last month for fellowship training. She is one…