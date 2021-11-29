© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Debut

    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Andy Sydow
    Americana, rock, folk, singer-songwriter Andy Sydow talks with KVNF from his home studio in Denver. Sydow's EP "Time. Love. Everywhere." drops on April…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Sarah Off
    Violinist Sarah Off stopped by KVNF's Bamboo Room to debut several pieces from her new release "Alone." The new album was composed by North Fork Valley's…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: A.J. Fullerton
    "The future is bright" for A.J. Fullerton and his newest release The Forgiver and The Runaway. A.J. called into KVNF to talk with Kori Stanton and debut a…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Cody Tinnin
    Durango musician Cody Tinnin talks with KVNF about his upcoming solo album "Perennial" and shares several unreleased songs on this Talkin Music. Tinnin is…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Kaitlyn Williams
    Denver based pop singer-songwriter Kaitlyn Williams talks with KVNF and shares some of her 2020 releases including a world debut of her brand new song…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: You Knew Me When
    Folk-rock duo You Knew Me When stopped by KVNF to debut four of their brand new songs in the Bamboo Room. The married duo is based in Ouray, Colorado by…