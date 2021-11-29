-
The Collbran landslide is far from over. Last week the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission met with industry members and scientists to look at…
On this week's Local Motion, KVNF's Laura Palmisano takes us on a drive around Grand Mesa with geologist Andres Aslan. On the drive, Aslan talks about the…
May’s massive landslide on the edge of the Grand Mesa near Collbran claimed the lives of three men. Geologists I spoke to said landslides in western…
The family of one of the men missing after Sunday's massive mudslide and the town of Collbran have released statements about the natural disaster.The…
Three people are missing including a county worker and his son after Sunday's massive landslide outside of the town of Collbran. Emergency responders…