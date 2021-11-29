-
Colorado is one of the battleground states where Republicans made big gains this week, but the state is becoming more urban and more diverse — two factors that work in Democrats' favor.
-
Knocking on doors in Colorado, NPR's Steve Inskeep reports that the GOP could be close to winning the Senate without changing the political positions that are said to endanger the party's future.
-
Republican Congressman Cory Gardner stopped in Montrose for a voter meet-and-greet Monday.Gardner is currently the U.S. Representative for Colorado's 4th…
-
Republican Congressman Cory Gardner stopped in Montrose for a voter meet-and-greet Monday afternoon.More than 50 people attended the event hosted by the…
-
For a campaign season in search of an issue, Ebola promises to be a prime topic. The virus touches on issues central to both parties — the role of government and its competence.
-
Democratic Senator Mark Udall and Republican Congressman Cory Gardner had a spirited debate Tuesday night hosted by The Denver Post. Both candidates are...
-
Colorado's U.S. Senate race is a considered by many to be a tossup. Incumbent Senator Mark Udall and Republican Congressman Cory Gardner are trying to...
-
Multiple polls on Colorado's U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races were recently released and there are some different perspectives on where things stand...
-
Sen. Mark Udall's campaign has been hitting Republican Rep. Cory Gardner hard on the issue, and the state's Latino community is once again thought to be the constituency that could decide the race.
-
Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper has declared a compromise to avert a fight over oil and gas drilling. It's meant to solve fracking-related disputes, but it also serves Democrats' political interests.