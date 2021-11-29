-
Ready or not, year 2020 is here with a host of new astronomy highlights.Venus is now a brilliant “evening star.” From early January through mid-May, our…
-
If April showers bring May flowers, what do meteor showers bring? Meteors are pieces of space debris, most of which are no larger than a grain of sand.…
-
As we welcome in a New Year, let’s explore the astronomical wonders that we can see from the Western Slope during 2018.From tonight through March, the…
-
Mid December nights are cold and often snowy on the Western Slope. But, here’s an observing challenge: Catch the peak of this year’s Geminid Meteor Shower…
-
November’s Meteor ShowerThe November Leonid meteor shower has produced some of the greatest meteor storms in history. Meteors, or “shooting stars”, are…
-
During the wee morning hours from August 9th to the 14th, you may see tens of meteors per hour streaking across our Western Slope Skies. This is the…