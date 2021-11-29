-
As more U.S. states approve marijuana for medical or recreational use, the price for pot growers in Mexico is falling. This could change the business model for narcotraffickers as well.
Applying to the program for immigrants illegally brought to the U.S. as children provides a work permit and prevents deportation, but costs $465. Mexico is helping some of its citizens with that cost.
Increased Mexican patrols along that country's southern border may be one factor in the drop in numbers seen by the U.S. Some migrants appear to be giving up and staying in southern Mexico.