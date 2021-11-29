-
The Army has "separated" more than 22,000 soldiers for "misconduct" since 2009 — often without benefits — after they returned from war with mental health problems or brain injuries.
Being openly transgender is officially prohibited in the Army, but Staff Sgt. Patricia (formerly Peter) King says her support system at work "has been absolutely amazing" during her transition.
The U.S. Department of Energy is piloting a program that trains military personnel for careers in the solar industry. The Reach for the Sun course is…
Governor John Hickenlooper spoke in support of Fort Carson Tuesday at a listening session in Colorado Springs. The forum comes as the Army looks to...
On Thursday mornings about 50 veterans meet at the Warrior Resource Center in Montrose. They come here to have a cup coffee and maybe a donut. But mostly…