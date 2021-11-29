-
Desi Valentine is a pop singer and songwriter who is from London and currently based out of Los Angeles, CA. Desi and his band performed at the final…
-
Week 3 of the Ouray Mountain Air Music Series features Fox Street, with opening act The Gold Magnolias. Recorded Thursday, June 19th, 2014.Fox Street is a…
-
Week 2 of the Ouray Mountain Air Music Series features The Brothers Comatose with opening act Finnders & Youngberg. Recorded Thursday, June 12, 2014.
-
Week #1 of our 2014 KVNF Live! Summer Concert Series originates from Fellin Park at the Hot Springs Pool in Ouray, and features a group of sisters from…
-
On Thursday, June 28th, Oakland-based blues and soul crooners the California Honeydrops stopped into the KVNF studios for a live set. The band played…
-
Week 3 of the KVNF Live season featured the British Columbia-based indie rock quartet Current Swell, along with opening act The Fox Fire from Brevard,…