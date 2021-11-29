Music during COVID

-
Bianca Caruso and Lee Ferris AKA Freddy & Francine talk with Kori Stanton about their recent album "I Am Afraid To Die!" The duo performs at the Live…
-
Denver based Americana/funk band Magic Beans gives 'Talkin Music' a sneak peak of their upcoming album "Slice of Life." The new record drops on Friday,…
-
Denver musician and loop artist Lady Gang AKA Jen Korte chats with 'Talkin Music' host Kori Stanton about her brand new album Full Throttle.
-
Graham Good & The Painters is made up of seven musicians who mostly reside in and around Denver, Colorado. The band is gearing up to release their first…
-
Ghost Tapes is a modern soul, funk and R&B band out of Denver, CO. On their second full album, FIG, the band explores themes of stuggle, death, rebirth…
-
Denver based folk/hip-hop/electronic duo Grim & Darling talk with KVNF about their recent album release "Three." After a little break Colorado musicians…
-
2020 was a challenging year for musicians but that didn't stop new music from coming out. 'Talkin Music' Host and Producer, Kori Stanton and News Director…
-
Jessica Hanson is a multi-instrumentalist, looping violinist, and composer based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Hanson recently released a Christmas inspired EP…
-
Durango musician Cody Tinnin talks with KVNF about his upcoming solo album "Perennial" and shares several unreleased songs on this Talkin Music. Tinnin is…
-
Denver based pop singer-songwriter Kaitlyn Williams talks with KVNF and shares some of her 2020 releases including a world debut of her brand new song…