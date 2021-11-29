© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Music during COVID

  • 158544477_158836279394882_3402868076031316702_n.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Freddy & Francine
    Bianca Caruso and Lee Ferris AKA Freddy & Francine talk with Kori Stanton about their recent album "I Am Afraid To Die!" The duo performs at the Live…
  • magic_beans_slice_of_life_2021_photo_credit_tara_gracer_0.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Magic Beans
    Denver based Americana/funk band Magic Beans gives 'Talkin Music' a sneak peak of their upcoming album "Slice of Life." The new record drops on Friday,…
  • screenshot_2021-03-05_ladygang___ladygangmusic______instagram_photos_and_videos.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Lady Gang
    Denver musician and loop artist Lady Gang AKA Jen Korte chats with 'Talkin Music' host Kori Stanton about her brand new album Full Throttle.
  • GGTP38-1532.jpeg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Graham Good & The Painters
    Graham Good & The Painters is made up of seven musicians who mostly reside in and around Denver, Colorado. The band is gearing up to release their first…
  • ghosttapes.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Ghost Tapes
    Ghost Tapes is a modern soul, funk and R&B band out of Denver, CO. On their second full album, FIG, the band explores themes of stuggle, death, rebirth…
  • DSC_4945.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Grim & Darling
    Denver based folk/hip-hop/electronic duo Grim & Darling talk with KVNF about their recent album release "Three." After a little break Colorado musicians…
  • talkmus2020_0.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: CO Music 2020!
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    2020 was a challenging year for musicians but that didn't stop new music from coming out. 'Talkin Music' Host and Producer, Kori Stanton and News Director…
  • jesshanson.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Jessica Hanson
    Jessica Hanson is a multi-instrumentalist, looping violinist, and composer based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Hanson recently released a Christmas inspired EP…
  • 20-18-11.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Cody Tinnin
    Durango musician Cody Tinnin talks with KVNF about his upcoming solo album "Perennial" and shares several unreleased songs on this Talkin Music. Tinnin is…
  • 15bbec7c-1b20-4202-b1f5-f967c9b43e09_1_.png
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Kaitlyn Williams
    Denver based pop singer-songwriter Kaitlyn Williams talks with KVNF and shares some of her 2020 releases including a world debut of her brand new song…
Load More