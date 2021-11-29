National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Search Query
Show Search
About
About KVNF
History
Broadcast Area
FCC Applications
KVNF Staff
Board of Directors
Advisory Board
Montrose Studio
KVNF Employment
CPB Compliance
North Fork Valley Public Radio Online Public Files
Contact Us
About KVNF
History
Broadcast Area
FCC Applications
KVNF Staff
Board of Directors
Advisory Board
Montrose Studio
KVNF Employment
CPB Compliance
North Fork Valley Public Radio Online Public Files
Contact Us
Programs
Program List
KVNF Radio Schedule
Print Weekly Schedule
Short Features
Syndicated Shorts
Program Committee
Program List
KVNF Radio Schedule
Print Weekly Schedule
Short Features
Syndicated Shorts
Program Committee
Music
Current Playlist
Talkin' Music
Be a DJ
KVNF DJs
New Music
KVNF Field Sessions
Current Playlist
Talkin' Music
Be a DJ
KVNF DJs
New Music
KVNF Field Sessions
News
Regional Newscast
Local Motion
Rain & Shine
Local Weather
Wildfire Information
Regional Newscast
Local Motion
Rain & Shine
Local Weather
Wildfire Information
Calendar
Support
Become a Member
Donating Securities
Be an Underwriter
Our Underwriters
Volunteer
Donate a Vehicle
Amazon Smile
City Market Community Rewards
Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund
Become a Member
Donating Securities
Be an Underwriter
Our Underwriters
Volunteer
Donate a Vehicle
Amazon Smile
City Market Community Rewards
Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund
Donate
© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Menu
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KVNF
All Streams
About
About KVNF
History
Broadcast Area
FCC Applications
KVNF Staff
Board of Directors
Advisory Board
Montrose Studio
KVNF Employment
CPB Compliance
North Fork Valley Public Radio Online Public Files
Contact Us
About KVNF
History
Broadcast Area
FCC Applications
KVNF Staff
Board of Directors
Advisory Board
Montrose Studio
KVNF Employment
CPB Compliance
North Fork Valley Public Radio Online Public Files
Contact Us
Programs
Program List
KVNF Radio Schedule
Print Weekly Schedule
Short Features
Syndicated Shorts
Program Committee
Program List
KVNF Radio Schedule
Print Weekly Schedule
Short Features
Syndicated Shorts
Program Committee
Music
Current Playlist
Talkin' Music
Be a DJ
KVNF DJs
New Music
KVNF Field Sessions
Current Playlist
Talkin' Music
Be a DJ
KVNF DJs
New Music
KVNF Field Sessions
News
Regional Newscast
Local Motion
Rain & Shine
Local Weather
Wildfire Information
Regional Newscast
Local Motion
Rain & Shine
Local Weather
Wildfire Information
Calendar
Support
Become a Member
Donating Securities
Be an Underwriter
Our Underwriters
Volunteer
Donate a Vehicle
Amazon Smile
City Market Community Rewards
Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund
Become a Member
Donating Securities
Be an Underwriter
Our Underwriters
Volunteer
Donate a Vehicle
Amazon Smile
City Market Community Rewards
Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund
Donate
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
ENVIRONMENT
When Can A Big Storm Or Drought Be Blamed On Climate Change?
Christopher Joyce
,
Scientists wince when people blame every big tropical cyclone, heat wave or drought on a shifting climate. But now some are trying to figure out just what the evidence for such a link would be.
Listen
•
3:48