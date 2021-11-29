© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
New album

    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Niceness
    Niceness frontwoman and songwriter, Koral Delatierra and keyboardist and vocalist, David “Bassie” Christeson talk with KVNF's Kori Stanton about their…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Daniel Rodriguez
    Daniel Rodriguez stops by KVNF before his performance for the "Live Music Still Soothes The Soul Series" brought to you by Pickin' Productions and the…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Augustus
    KVNF talks with musicians Colin Kelly and Jim Herlihy from Boulder rock band, Augustus about their upcoming album 'Color TV & Tall Tales'. The band's…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Darling West
    Americana duo, Darling West calls in to KVNF from their home in Oslo, Norway to talk about their recent album "We'll Never Know Unless We Try". Mari and…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Stand and Sway
    Stand and Sway is an americana and roots duo made up of musicians, Ara Lee and Beth Wood. The duo stopped by KVNF to chat with Kori Stanton about their…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Ron Artis II [Encore]
    Soul singer, songwriter and guitarist Ron Artis II stopped by KVNF in Paonia, CO to talk about his new album "Love is Love" which is due out on Sept. 9th,…