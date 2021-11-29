-
Listen as Pass the Mic student youth reporters visit the ambulance garage in Paonia and interview volunteer EMTs Linda and Bob Kaiser.“Pass the Mic” is a…
Listen to youth reporters, Cristina Rankin and Eden Clearwater interviewing local "off the gird" rancher, Todd Harding.“Pass the Mic” is a youth…
Listen in as youth reporter, Liza Eller, interviews local dancer extraordinaire, Lindsey Ballyhoo as part of the Pass the Mic project.“Pass the Mic” is a…
If you live in the North Fork Valley, you may have seen signs for a survey that asks "Did we get it right?"North Fork residents are being asked to…
After being closed for about two months, the historic Paradise Theatre in Paonia is reopening its doors. Members of the Friends of the Paradise Theatre…
Pass the Mic reporter, Noah McDaniel speaks with Paonia resident, Sanni, about living with autism in the North Fork Valley.
Pass the Mic's Agriculture reporters check in with local farmers Jeff Schwartz, Paul Thliveris and Mark Waltermire about last year's harvest and what they…
Saturday, March 9th, 3:00 pm @ Paradise Theater, PaoniaSee the North Fork Valley through the eyes of seven young reporters, ages 8-12. Hear their dialog…
"North Fork Valley" is a new book published by Arcadia that chronicles the beginnings of Paonia, Hotchkiss and Crawford. The authors, Kathy Addams McKee –…
Pass the Mic reporter, Will Ela interviews North Fork potter and teacher, David Strong. "Pass the Mic" is a project of North Fork Heart and Soul.