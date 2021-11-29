-
Obama’s environmental and conservation record reflects an inclination toward the center in the West: He designated over two dozen national monuments, more…
A U.S. judge in Wyoming said the Bureau of Land Management can't regulate hydraulic fracturing — because more than a decade ago, Congress specifically excluded fracking from federal oversight.
A decision on the Clean Power Plan could be long in coming — meaning that the rules' fate might not be determined before a new presidential administration comes into power in 2017.
The standards would apply to new oil and natural gas production and require companies to fix equipment and practices that allow methane to leak.
A huge legal battle is coming over the White House plan to address climate change with additional power plant regulations. The coal industry has the most to lose, and plans to take the EPA to court.
The president's proposal would make 5 million more Americans eligible for overtime pay. But the changes don't mean that employers will pay more.
The new target was submitted to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change Tuesday. It is part of a plan for a new international treaty to be hammered out in December in Paris.
The president interviews 18-year-old, Noah McQueen, who's participating in a White House mentoring program for young men of color. "It's hard to always make the right decision," McQueen tells Obama.
Produce growers often rely on workers who are in the U.S. illegally. Some farmers worry that if those workers gain legal status, they will leave agriculture. But some workers say they would stay.
Browns Canyon in Chaffee County will be designated a National Monument by President Obama on Thursday. Conservationists, community leaders and...