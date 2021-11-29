Oil and Gas Leasing

-
BLM defers North Fork acres in upcoming oil and gas lease saleColorado River district wants to share conservation efforts among all usersHigh school…
-
BLM posts land sale; 2,800 North Fork Valley acres available for purchaseStatus of public lands a key issue in mid term electionsKUNC profiles the two…
-
5,000 North Fork Valley acres removed from December BLM oil and gas saleAcreage around old Bowie No. 2 mine in Somerset removed from saleLongtime High…
-
Governor Hickenlooper opposes December BLM land lease saleTown of Paonia wants BLM to defer leases until RMP is completedExecutive order requires old…
-
Late last month the figures came out in a class action lawsuit ruling against WPX Energy. Mineral rights owners banded together to dispute the royalty…
-
The White River National Forest is working toward the final stages of updating its oil and gas plan. The document sets out rules for the energy industry,…
-
HeadlinesSchool Board Member Wants New Policy on Transgender Students' Access to FacilitiesDMEA Board Member Glen Black ResignsBLM Limiting Drilling…
-
Just weeks after the Bureau of Land Management announced it would consider some community-developed ideas for managing public lands in the agency's…