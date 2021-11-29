-
NewscastColorado Highway 65 Closed near DeBequeSnowpack RisingGas Spills On Private Property – Are Some Landowners Left Out of the Loop?
-
Colorado is beefing up requirements for reporting oil and gas spills. The new rule would require energy companies to report spills that are over 1...
-
HeadlinesAround Half of Elk Creek Miners Laid OffAnadarko Officials Say Flood Damage Continues to Cut Oil and Gas ProductionUS Air Force Academy Says…
-
In November, voters in several Front Range communities will consider whether to ban or delay fracking. Many of these same areas are also recovering from…
-
HeadlinesOil and Gas Contamination Emerging on the Front RangeFront Range Communities to Vote on Fracking BansCharges Brought Against Farmers Linked to…
-
Authorities are just beginning to get a feel for just how badly flooding has damaged the vast network of oil natural gas operations on the Front…
-
HeadlinesFormer Colorado Governor John Vanderhoof Dies at 91Passengers Unharmed after Missed Landing at Mack Mesa AirportDelta County Announces 2 New West…