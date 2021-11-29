-
Paonia municipal election: 9 run for 3 trustee vacancies, 1 for mayorMesa County launches diabetes prevention program aimed at lifestyle changesCOGCC…
-
Energy development is always a hot topic at the statehouse, but 2015 was oddly quiet. Even with recommendations from a task force studying the issue,...
-
Trying to get more information on the health impact of oil and gas drilling is a topic that lawmakers will soon be taking up at the statehouse. It comes...
-
State lawmakers are officially at the halfway point of the 2015 legislative session. What needs to be done before the end of the session? Lawmakers will...
-
NewscastMissing woman's remains were found in Mesa CountyWinter weather brings highly dangerous avalanche conditionsLand around thousands of shuttered oil…
-
NewscastNorth Fork Ambulance faces a steep deficitSki Patrollers in telluride are unionizingGov. Hickenlooper discusses the oil and gas task force…
-
Governor John Hickenlooper's oil and gas task force recently proposed nine recommendations to try and easy concerns for people living near energy...
-
NewscastGov Hickenlooper makes plans to combat pill abusePoliticians react to Oil and Gas Task Force findingsDMEA / Tri State negotiations break down,…
-
Reaction at the state capitol to work of the Oil and Gas Task Force was decidedly mixed. Members of the governor's own party called the effort a failure...
-
After five months of meetings, and coming up with nine recommendations, the work of Governor John Hickenlooper's Oil and Gas Task Force is getting mixed...