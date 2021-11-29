-
As evening twilight deepens, look to the east. You’ll see a brilliant red star rising. That star is actually not a star, but the planet Mars. Over the…
-
This March is an ideal time to view the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter. On March 8th, Jupiter, the Earth and the Sun were in a line, an…
-
Saturn at OppositionLast month on the program we learned that only the five superior planets can be at opposition. The fast movement of our planet’s orbit…
-
Mars At OppositionAstronomers use a number of curious words to describe the planets in their orbits, for example, quadrature, conjunction, elongation, and…