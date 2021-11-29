-
The hunter or warrior constellation of Orion is especially visible in our dark winter sky. Known for his bow, broad shoulders and belt Orion also carries…
Humans have always felt connected to the night sky. Throughout time, we have looked to the stars and found meaning. We have grouped stars into…
Constellation Orion stands high in the south during these March evenings. Just south from the east side of the 3 stars of Orion’s belt, you may notice…
Billions of years in the future, our Sun will become a red giant star. Its diameter will extend beyond the orbit of Venus and likely even Earth. However,…
With Winter fast approaching, with its long cold nights, the month of December may not seem to be an ideal time for star gazing. Fortunately, those…
The first constellation most of us are able to find in the night sky is Ursa Major, the Great Bear. Most people know the brighter stars as the Big Dipper…
For astronomers, it’s not all black and white…At first glance, our night skies can appear as a dark canvas illuminated with points of mono-hued light.…
Today we discuss two giant stars that are easily observed right now and relatively close in the sky. Aldebaran is an orange giant star, while Betelgeuse…
Autumn is a wonderful time to observe our Western Slope Skies. While the temperatures are not bitter cold, the nights are getting longer.Here in Western…